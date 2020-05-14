Today’s COVID-19 case total is a”significant increase” due to backlogged results

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — The state health officials are reporting 49,582 cases and 4,787 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today there are 1,191 new cases and 73 new deaths.

The COVID-19 case count being reported today is a significant increase over reports from previous days, according to state health officials. Several factors are contributing to this increase including backlogged results being reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state.

Today’s report of 1,191 cases includes cases from commercial labs Garcia, a lab with significant presence in Michigan’s correctional facilities and corporate environment, Orchard Technology and P4. Results from these labs were being entered manually, which led to a backlog, and are now being reported electronically into MDSS.

This backlog in reporting did not result in delays of notification to individuals with positive results as those results were transmitted separately to health care providers who are responsible for notifying individuals about their test results.

In addition, today’s report includes 73 deaths, 35 of which were identified during a Vital Records review of death certificates. Reviews of death certificate data are conducted by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in MDSS. If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated and these deaths are included with mortality information posted on the website.

Half of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan have recovered as of Saturday, May 8. The recovery numbers are regularly released on Saturday.

Today’s case report comes as a group of about 200 protesters took to the Michigan State Capitol to rally against Gov. Whitmer and her Stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

At the protest, a brief fight broke out.

The following video from MLIVE shows the fight.

According to our media partners at MLive, J. Scott Park, an MLive photographer, witnessed the fight break out after a man carrying a garbage can filled with a sign, an ax and an American flag removed the flag from the can.

Attached to the bottom of the flag was an unclothed doll with brown hair that was hanging from a noose. When a protester tried to remove the doll, the fight began.

The man who had been carrying the doll ran onto the Capitol lawn where he was quickly surrounded by Michigan State Police and taken inside the building according to Michigan State Police✔.

Also in Lansing today, Sparrow Health System announced it is making antibody testing available to the general public at the same time state health officials are warning that blood tests that look for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) are not yet reliable or practical for the general public.

Officials said tests are performed to establish that someone has had and recovered from COVID-19, but lack of testing reliability and uncertainty regarding the immunity response makes it likely that the tests will give a false impression of one’s vulnerability to the novel coronavirus. Antibody tests are now becoming more widely available across the state.

“I understand how appealing antibody tests are to the general public,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “It would be tremendous if we could all know for sure if we were at risk for or safe from COVID-19, but the truth is that we cannot definitively give people this information.

In the Governor’s latest executive orders, two have been replaced with new ones extending their expiration date.

Those executive orders include: Executive Order 2020-83 and 2020-84, both of which were effective immediately and replace her previous orders 2020-51 and 2020-50, respectively.

Executive Order 2020-83 continues the expanded access and capacity for child care services, giving priority to the essential workforce, and extends until June 10, 2020. Executive Order 2020-84 continues to protect residents and staff in long-term care facilities and extends until May 20, 2020.

“This virus has created unprecedented challenges for people across the state, and by expanding access to child care for our frontline workers, we can give them peace of mind while they work to fight the spread and protect our families,” Governor Whitmer said.

Executive Order 2020-84 establishes procedures in long-term care facilities to protect the health and safety of both employees and residents. The order provides for standard safety protocols at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to suppress the spread of COVID-19, keeping both residents and staff safe. It also establishes a network of “regional hubs” — nursing homes with separate units devoted exclusively to care of COVID-19-affected patients.

Executive Order 2020-83 ensures the availability of child care services for health care workers, first responders, and other workers during the COVID-19 crisis.