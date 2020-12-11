State health officials report 5,000 more COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 5,157 more coronavirus cases with 61 new deaths.

The death toll is now 10,456.

MSU to test statewide wastewater for early COVID-19 detection

Michigan State University has received $2.1 million in grant funding to test for the coronavirus in wastewater, which has the potential to be an early warning system for COVID-19.

The funding was provided Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 Vaccine approved, distribution becomes top concern

The FDA approved the very first coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, but lawmakers on capitol hill are still unsure states and cities are ready for its delivery. Washington D.C. correspondent Raquel Martin has the latest.

The first coronavirus vaccine is on the horizon and the heads of FedEx and UPS say they stand ready to deliver. FedEx President Richard Smith said, “We have experience in this, shipping flu vaccines every season.”

At a senate commerce hearing, the two executives told lawmakers they increased staff and are working with operation warp speed daily to ensure a smooth distribution.