State health officials report 523 cases and 6 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials report 523 new cases and 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan. That brings the state total to 75,248 cases and 6,141 deaths.

Today, CBS News reported thirteen nuns at a Roman Catholic convent in Livonia, Michigan have died of COVID-19 complications since the outbreak began, 22% of residents, citing a spokeswoman for the Felician Sisters of North America. Seventeen nuns recovered, Suzanne Wilcox English said Tuesday.

The nuns — who ranged in age from 69 to 99 — included teachers, an author and a secretary in the Vatican Secretariat of State, according to the Global Sisters Report, an outlet of the National Catholic Reporter publishing company. The Global Sisters Report said the 13 deaths “may be the worst loss of life to a community of women religious since the 1918 influenza pandemic.”

The outlet reported that at least 19 other nuns have died of COVID-related complications in the U.S. as of July 16.

Michigan reported 573 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths Tuesday. Michigan ranks seventh for most COVID-related deaths among the states, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

National update:

President Trump changed his rhetoric on wearing masks in a press conference Tuesday, saying that “they have an impact.” Mr. Trump’s comments came as dozens of states and the District of Columbia experience a rise in coronavirus infections.

Mr. Trump spoke about the worsening crisis in a briefing that came the day after the president announced he would revive White House coronavirus task force briefings, which were a near-daily staple throughout much of March and into April before tapering off in favor of White House events focused on resurrecting the ailing economy.

Mr. Trump urged Americans to wear a mask in the briefing. He largely resisted wearing a mask in public for months and downplayed their importance but tweeted a picture of himself wearing one on Monday.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact,” Mr. Trump said on Tuesday. He later added that he “will use it gladly, no problem with it.” He also commented on the development of vaccines, saying that “the vaccines are coming and they’re coming a lot sooner than anyone thought possible.” However, the president warned that there could be a surge in cases in the near future.

“Some areas of country doing very well, others doing less well. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. I don’t like saying that, but that’s the way it is,” Mr. Trump said.

Related: