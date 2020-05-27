State health officials report 55,608 cases and 5,334 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 55,608 cases and 5,334 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

There are 504 new cases and 68 new deaths today.

Michigan ranks eighth in the nation for most COVID-19 cases behind the following states: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas.

In deaths, Michigan has the fourth most deaths from coronavirus, behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins University.

By U.S. County, Wayne Michigan ranks ninth in the nation for most reported coronavirus cases behind New York City, Ny, Cook Illinois, Los Angeles, Nassau, NY, Suffolk, NY, Westchester, NY, Philadelphia and Middlesex, MA.

Today in Michigan:

In Jackson County, a new park will open to honor workers killed by workplace accidents or on the front lines of fighting coronavirus.

The new park, which is located on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between E. Biddle and E. Mason streets, is named Workers Memorial Park.

The park makes use of two existing spaces surrounding the former McCulloch Elementary School. The school building closed in 2017 and has since been re-purposed by a mental health agency, Segue, Inc.

The Pure Michigan Business Connect program announced it has developed a portal specifically designed to support the personal protective equipment (PPE) needs of Michigan businesses as they start the process of re-opening.

We want to ensure we are opening up in a way that is safe, smart and does not undo the progress we have made in flattening the curve of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Through the PMBC COVID-19 Procurement Platform we can help employers access the PPE they need to ensure their employees feel safe returning to work, while also supporting Michigan businesses that will be critical to economic recovery efforts.”

Through the free PMBC COVID-19 Procurement Platform, the PMBC team will connect those businesses in need of access to PPE – including face masks, face shields, gloves, goggles and other materials as necessary to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers – with Michigan businesses that have supplier capacity to meet that demand.