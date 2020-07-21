State health officials report 573 cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 573 new cases and nine new deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan. That brings the state total to 74, 152 cases and 6,126 deaths.

Local Update:

In East Lansing, a Change.org petition has been started to close the popular college restaurant and bar, Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, after at least 174 COVID-19 cases were linked to the establishment this summer.

National Update:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed on Tuesday the proposed GOP emergency relief bill will include a “targeted, second round” of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses with a “special eye toward hard-hit businesses,” $105 billion for education, and direct stimulus checks to qualifying Americans.

“We want another round of direct payments… to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” McConnell said.

McConnell did not provide any details about who will qualify for the second round of direct payments. Previous reports suggested payments will go to people below a certain income level, likely $75,000, and create a sweeping five-year liability shield against coronavirus lawsuits.

Read the full story on Paycheck Protection Program loans WLNS.com here.

In less than a week, the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits Americans have been collecting during the recession will come to an end for about 25 million out-of-work adults — a plunge off an “income cliff” that could imperil their ability to pay rent and other bills.

Such a sharp drop in income could be “disastrous” for many families who depend on the supplementary aid to keep afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project. Instead, unemployed people will be forced to make ends meet on their state’s regular unemployment benefits, which typically replace less than half of a worker’s wages.

Most workers will receive their last week of extra jobless benefits this week, despite the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act set July 31 as the final day for paying the additional $600 in weekly benefits. But states that disburse their unemployment benefits on weeks that end on Saturdays or Sundays will end the extra benefits either the week ending Saturday, July 25, or Sunday, July 26.

Read the full story on unemployment benefits on WLNS.com here.