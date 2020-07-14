State health officials report 584 cases and 6 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 584 new cases and an additional six deaths due to coronavirus in Michigan today.

That brings the state total to 70,306 cases and 6,081 deaths.

Yesterday marked the first day of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order mandating everyone in public indoor spaces to wear a mask.

People who don’t wear a mask will be subject to a $500 misdemeanor fine. There are few exceptions for people who are not required to wear a mask in Michigan businesses, including people who have a condition that impedes them from wearing one, children younger than 5 years old and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

Wearing a mask during the pandemic has turned into a controversial act despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control advising people to wear one.

Today in Delta Township, a man was shot after an argument over wearing a mask.

State police report 43-year-old Sean Luis of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died this morning after being shot by a veteran Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a stabbing at an Eaton County store.

Michigan State Police said the argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the store.

The argument continued in the parking where investigators say the 43-year-old, who was not wearing a mask, stabbed a 77-year-old man he was arguing with and drove away to a nearby neighborhood.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, has been treated for his injuries.

The younger man drove away and was stopped later by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

The man then pulled a knife on that deputy, who then shot the man.

The man died of his injuries.

For the latest updates on the shooting and COVID-19 in Michigan, visit wlns.com.