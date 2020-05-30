State health officials report 67% of people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 67% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Michigan have recovered.

Today there are 263 new cases and 57 new deaths due to COVID-19.

The new state case total is 56, 884 cases and 5,463 deaths.

The cases in the past week have gone up and down, from as many as 600 new cases reported per day to as little as 200 cases per day.

In other large metropolitan counties like Los Angeles County, officials on Friday announced it was easing more coronavirus-related restrictions to allow restaurants to resume dine-in service, and hair salons and barbershops to reopen, signaling another important step toward the region’s economic recovery.

Officials warned, however, that the L.A. County Department of Public Health could limit or close reopened sectors if there is a spike in cases.

In New York City, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York City is on track to begin to reopen on June 8, a huge milestone for the city that had been the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. The city has 261,000-plus confirmed cases of coronavirus, which accounts for about one-quarter of all of the U.S.’ cases of coronavirus.

In Michigan, Gov. Whitmer is facing a federal lawsuit for issuing executive orders that have put restrictions on day-to-day activities.

Justice Department officials issued a statement late Friday, May 29, announcing they had filed a “statement of interest” in a federal lawsuit against Whitmer.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor of Michigan has, over the past two months, issued over 100 executive orders that impose sweeping limitations on nearly all aspects of life for citizens of Michigan, significantly impairing in some instances their ability to maintain their economic livelihoods,” according to the statement.

Whitmer quickly issued a response to the Justice Department’s foray.

In a written statement, she said it was “crystal clear that this challenge is coming directly from the White House, which is ignoring the risk of a second wave of the virus and pushing too quickly to roll back public health guidelines,”

The lawsuit was filed in late April in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on behalf of Signature Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., in Birmingham, Michigan; Executive Property Maintenance of Ann Arbor; Intraco Corporation of Troy; Casite Intraco LLC of Troy; and Hillsdale Jewelers