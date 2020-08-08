State health officials report 73 percent recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 74 percent recovered from COVID-19. That’s 63,636 individual recoveries.

The state case total topped 86,000 this week. Today, there are 698 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. Two of the three deaths were identified in a vital records review, which reviews death certificates matched to confirmed COVID-19 cases. This review is conducted three times per week.

Last week, officials reported 73% of all COVID-19 cases had recovered in Michigan. The recovery rate for COVID-19 in Michigan was 81% one month ago, showing a drop in the overall recovery rate.

This week in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed several Executive Orders:

Whitmer also announced a new directive, which declared racism is a public health crisis, which will direct the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to develop, plan, implement and advocate for communities of color.

Black Michiganders are four times more likely to die of COVID-19 than whites, despite making up 14 percent of the population in Michigan.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II highlighted the inequities the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated among Black and Latino communities.

Gilchrist said nearly half of Black and Latino Detroiters lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Studies also show Black Businesses and other entrepreneurs were less likely to receive aid from the federal government during the pandemic.

“These inequities are as old as America itself,” Gilchrist said.

“We should have said this long ago. Racism is a public health crisis,” Gilchrist said. “But it’s not enough to simply label a health crisis. We have to take steps and this declaration creates a phase for agencies to respond to and coordinate programs to put Michigan on a path to address the issues head-on.”

A national COVID-19 update

CBS reports nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics finds. Just over 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus from July 16 to July 30, according to the association.

Out of almost 5 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., CBS News’ Michael George reports that the group found that more than 338,000 were children.

Vanderbilt University’s Dr. Tina Hartert hopes increased testing of children will help determine what role they play in transmission, as school districts around the country return to some form of school. She is leading a government-funded study that saw DIY testing kits sent to some 2,000 families.

“The kits are shipped to the families, they are taught how to collect these samples, and then the samples are sent back by the families to a central repository,” she said.

In New York City, home to the nation’s largest school district, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a return to in-person schooling in the fall and pledged officials “have worked incessantly to get this right.”

De Blasio gave parents until Friday night to register students for in-person instruction, remote learning or a hybrid.

More than 25 children died of the coronavirus in July alone. Pressure to get kids back into the classroom has left superintendents in more than 13,000 different school districts across the country to figure out how to keep children safe amid a myriad of public health advisories, and handle learning differences.

Niles, Michigan Superintendent Dan Applegate is hoping Plexiglas could be a solution for children with speech impediments to be able to participate in class.

Indiana’s Lawrence Township is cleaning school buses with a hospital-grade disinfectant spray for students still needing rides to school.

“You’re going to see a very clean and disinfected bus,” Transportation Director Matt Miles said. “We actually have fogging machines.”

However, they are not expecting many students to get on the bus — 35% of children in the area are expected to learn remotely, while other school districts in the U.S. will not open at all.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.