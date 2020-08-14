State health officials report 748 new cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 748 new cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19.

Today’s case total comes with Gov. Whitmer’s announcement that four million free masks will be distributed to Michigan residents who are most susceptible to COVID-19 through a partnership with the state, Ford Motor Company and Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA).

Low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters will benefit from the MI Mask Aid partnership that is part of the Mask Up Michigan campaign.

The project is in partnership with Gov. Whitmer’s Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

>>>Anyone interested in receiving a free mask can find a distribution location by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or looking up their local Community Action Agency online.

At the same press conference Gov. Whitmer announced the Michigan Mask Aid partnership, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provided the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases by region today.

“Overall, we believe we are seeing a plateau in cases after cases increased in June and July,” Dr. Khaldun said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we are trending in the right direction.”

Below are the cases seen in each region per million people, daily.

Metro-Detroit Area: 50 cases/1 million, 4.1% positive

City of Detroit: 26 cases/1 million, 2.6% positive

Wayne, Monroe and Oakland County: 40+cases/1 million, greater than 4% positive

Macomb: 82 cases/1 million, 7.4% positive

Saginaw: 50 cases/1 million 3.7% positive

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Upper Peninsula: 30-40 cases/1 million, 3% or less positive

Jackson Region: just under 30 cases/1 million, 2% positive

Lansing and Traverse City: just under 20 cases/1 million, less than 2% positive

“This is why it’s important schools work with local health departments right now,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun said that Michigan is continuing to see outbreaks predominantly at nursing and long-term care facilities.

Other sources of outbreaks include large social gatherings, agricultural and food processing plants, childhood and youth programs, manufacturing plants, schools and colleges.

“The virus is still present among us,” she said. “One of the most important things everyone can do is wear a mask.”

She said young children need to be taught to wear a mask even when they are indoors. Dr. Khaldun also encouraged every school superintendent to mandate children of all ages wear a mask when returning to school.