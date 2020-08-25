State health officials report 779 cases and 20 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 779 new cases and 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Of the 20 new deaths, 6 were identified in a vital records review.

The state total cases is now 98,439 with 6,417 deaths. In a press conference with Governor Whitmer today, Whitmer said that Michigan is doing better compared to other states at managing the coronavirus pandemic. She cited MLIVE’s report that Michigan ranked 40 out of 50 in states with the most coronavirus cases per capita.

Outbreak reporting is a new feature on the COVID-19 website:

Today, state health officials made available outbreak reporting on the state’s coronavirus website to help people better understand where COVID-19 cases are beginning and spreading.

Currently, nursing facilities rank no.1 in Michigan for the most coronavirus outbreaks.

Social gatherings come in second for the most outbreaks in the state, including birthday and graduation parties, weddings and funerals.

Office settings currently rank third.

Today in Michigan, Gov. Whitmer encouraged all Michiganders to get their flu vaccine before the 2020-21 flu season to avoid the severity of both the coronavirus and flu pandemic.

“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At the press conference, Whitmer herself received the flu vaccination, showing people how easy it is to get one.

Today in Michigan was the first day of online school for many students in the Greater Lansing area.

Online learning has raised concerns over school supplies for children in low-income areas, accessibility to wi-fi and appropriate technology to complete assignments.

To help with the technology barrier, Lansing School District this past week handed out iPads to its students.

In other places in the U.S. though, children, specifically Hispanic children, are struggling to access online assignments because they don’t have wifi.

A Pew research poll showed roughly eight-in-ten whites (82%) reported owning a desktop or laptop computer in 2019, compared with 58% of blacks and 57% of Hispanics.

In an interview with CBS News, actress Eva Longoria, an active advocate for the Latino community, put it best: “Outside of the crisis, the Latino community already suffers from inequity,” she said. “The effects of these hardships are going to continue to produce exponentially. We’re going to have a lot of cleaning up to do.”

Lorena Tule-Romain is the co-founder of ImmSchools, a nonprofit that works with undocumented and low-incomechildren and families to create a safe and supportive environment for learning. She’s “absolutely” worried about the digital divide between those who do and don’t have access, especially because many of the families her organization helped had to switch to online learning “without having the essentials.”

There is so much at stake. No one wants their kids to get behind in school, and if once again kids are required to go to online learning without the necessary tools at home, Latino kids will have a much harder time catching up.