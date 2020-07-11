State health officials report 78 percent recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 78 percent of cases recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan or 53,867 individual case recoveries.

There are 1,026 additional recoveries from COVID-19 in Michigan this week from last Saturday, July 4.

Last week and the following, the recovery rate was 81 percent, making this week’s recovery rate a drop of 3 percentage points.

Health officials also reported today’s daily COVID-19 case total as 653, the largest since May 20, when 659 cases were reported in one day, according to the Michigan COVID-19 Summary from the Michigan State Police.

In the past week, COVID-19 case totals have been above 400 on four days out of the seven.

Today, the health department reports 28 additional deaths. The department notes that 22 of the 28 deaths announced include those identified during a Vital Records review.

This week in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order mandating everyone to wear a face mask when they are inside a public space.

It also requires the use of face mask in crowded outdoor spaces. Most significantly, the order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face mask, with limited exceptions.

Those who are exempt from wearing a mask in Michigan businesses include people younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.

A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement.

No individual is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship, although consistent with guidance from the CDC, congregants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious services.

Also breaking this week, Capital Area Transit Authority reported two unrelated people with symptoms who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) rode CATA buses several days prior to diagnosis.

Passengers on the affected routes at the indicated times are advised to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and possibly seek testing.

“If you feel unwell please do not go out in public unless seeking medical care,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Face coverings do dramatically reduce the risk for transmission, but they are only one prevention measure. They need to be used appropriately and in conjunction with social distancing and good hand washing.”

Buses that were used on the routes have been disinfected. As standard protocol, CATA disinfects all vehicles throughout the day and at the end of service each day.

An overview of COVID-19 in the U.S.

The United States saw another record-breaking day on Friday with 66,600 new coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s up from the previous daily record of 63,200 cases on Thursday and marks the third time in less than a week the country has hit an all-time high for new, confirmed infections.

The U.S. has now seen over 3.18 million COVID-19 cases and more than 134,000 deaths due to the virus.

Parts of the country are scrambling to shut down once again as the virus spreads, Michael George reported for “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”

Bars, restaurants and the young made their way into the crosshairs of governors in southern states where the virus is surging.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday to prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants in the state after 11 p.m. It goes into effect on Saturday, affecting about 8,000 locations.

“Many of the young people in our state as well as around the country seem not to be taking the virus as seriously as they should,” McMaster said.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said McMaster.

At a Kentucky test site, bartender Michael Whitler knows what can happen after 11 p.m.

“Once it gets too late at night, it’s just unbelievable,” said Whitler.

“It’s been pretty nuts,” he said. “Enough to make you want to go get tested.”

In Tennessee, Shelby County restaurants require customers to fork over their contact information before they’re seated.

“It’s really important to have peoples’ names and phone numbers because if there was someone who was positive in that restaurant at the same time, then the owners can tell everyone else,” said infectious disease doctor Manoj Jain, who is on the local task force that mandated the rule.

Michael Patrick, chef and owner of Rizzo’s in Memphis, will hang on to the information and seating charts for the better part of a month to help trace patrons who test positive for COVID-19.

“I would hate for, God forbid, someone to get sick here, but I feel like it was a public obligation to let people know who ate here,” Patrick said.

Georgia set a new single-day record for new coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting more than 4,400 new infections. The skyrocketing case numbers prompted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to order the city to return to Phase 1 of reopening, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, increasing virus infections in Pennsylvania are being blamed in part on crowded bars, as well of out-of-state travel. The state reported more than 1,000 new infections Friday – the highest one-day tally there since May.

In Nevada, bars in seven counties were ordered to close again in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. It marks the second time the state has tightened restrictions since it started reopening.

In Texas, one of the hardest-hit states, Governor Greg Abbott warned Friday that he may have to implement a lockdown if the virus numbers don’t come down. The governor has reiterated several times this week that his statewide mask order must be followed.