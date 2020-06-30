State health officials report highest COVID-19 case total since May 20

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 373 new cases and 32 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

This is the largest COVID-19 case total in Michigan since May 20 when 422 new cases were reported.

The number of tests issued since that date has ranged from 10,000 to 20,000.

To date, the fatality rate for COVID-19 in Michigan is 9.3 percent. On Saturday, health officials reported 51,099 of the positive COVID-19 cases had recovered from the virus, which is about 80 percent recovered.

And statewide, more than 1.2 million tests have been issued. But that is only 10 percent of the state’s population.

Today’s coronavirus report comes with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launch of a new COVID-19 test finding website so you can locate the nearest site to you.

Later today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to outline her plan to safely reopen K-12 schools in the fall.

She said in a June 17 briefing that she knows how important it is for students, families and educators to get the reopening right and nothing can replace the value of face-to-face instruction.

At that time, Whitmer referenced “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap,” and the plan was designed to help parents and school districts prepare for the upcoming school year under COVID-19 restrictions.

As the nation continues to battle COVID-19, what appears to be the second wave has prompted many state Governors including Michigan’s to require masks in public places where social distancing is more difficult to practice.

Here’s a list of states where masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible:

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

This list comes from volunteer group masks4all.co. The group noted some states require masks for state employees — but not for the general public.

