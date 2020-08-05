State health officials report more than 650 cases and 2 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 657 cases and 2 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, explained the state of the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at a live press conference.

On average, about 28,000 tests are being administered daily, which is about 2% of the population.

The state is now seeing a plateau of cases compared with the uptick in June and July.

The percent of positive tests is down slightly 3.4% from 3.7% the prior week.

Khaldun reported local health departments have identified 99 new outbreaks this week comapred to 77 the previous week.

Outbreaks occur in a variety of settings with the top categories being: nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, day care, child care services and colleges.

Khaldun said washing hands and wearing a mask is the best thing you can do to protect yourself.

She stressed that, “even though our recent number of deaths is low, we are still learning about the long-term impacts of COVID-19.”

Long-term effects include complications with the lungs, brain and heart and the effects remain among young people.

“You are not invincible,” Khaldun said addressing young people who aren’t getting hospitalized from the virus at the rate older Michiganders are.