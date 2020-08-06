State health officials report more than 720 new cases and 26 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, state health officials are reporting 722 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the state.

Seventeen of the deaths were identified during a vital records review. Statewide, the fatality rate is 7.3%. It was previously 10% last month.

This Thursday afternoon, Governor Whitmer signed a new Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn in all child-care centers and camps.

ichigan has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at these locations, adding to the mounting evidence that children can contract and spread the virus. By requiring face coverings, child-care centers and camps can remain open while keeping children and staff members safe.

“Child-care workers have been on the front lines of this crisis and have worked tirelessly to provide a safe place for our children and families during this time. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to Michiganders of all ages, and we must continue to stay vigilant and use every tool at our disposal to protect ourselves and each other,” said Governor Whitmer. “

Also happening in Michigan, the attorney general, Dana Nessel announced her office will be ramping up efforts to enforce Gov. Whitmer’s executive order, which provides rules and procedures long-term care facilities must follow to protect staff and residents.

Nessel is cracking down on long-term care facilities to ensure they are operating within the requirements of law during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-148 outlines protections for residents at long-term care facilities, like barring their evictions for nonpayment, and lists several requirements those institutions must follow to safeguard the health and safety of their residents and employees.

This week, the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, reported some critical statistics regarding the pandemic in the state.

On average, about 28,000 tests are being administered daily, which is about 2% of the population.

The state is now seeing a plateau of cases compared with the uptick in June and July.

The percent of positive tests is down slightly 3.4% from 3.7% the prior week.

Khaldun reported local health departments have identified 99 new outbreaks this week compared to 77 the previous week.

Outbreaks occur in a variety of settings with the top categories being: nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, daycare, child care services and colleges.

Khaldun said washing hands and wearing a mask is the best thing you can do to protect yourself.

She stressed that, “even though our recent number of deaths is low, we are still learning about the long-term impacts of COVID-19.”

Long-term effects include complications with the lungs, brain and heart and the effects remain among young people.

“You are not invincible,” Khaldun said addressing young people who aren’t getting hospitalized from the virus at the rate older Michiganders are.