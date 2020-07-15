State health officials report most COVID-19 cases since May 14

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting the most amount of daily cases since May 14.

Today, there are 891 new cases and four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan. On May 14, 1,200 cases were reported.

The total cases in the state is 71,197 with 6,085 total deaths.

Wayne County still leads the state with the most COVID-19 cases with 23,382 cases followed by Oakland, 9,822, and Macomb, 7,783 . These three counties are the most populated counties in Michigan.

Locally, Ingham County officials relaxed restaurant capacity restrictions.

That softened restriction was made today by rescinding the current Ingham County emergency order that reduced restaurant capacity to 50 percent or no more than 75 people.

It has been replaced with a new order that reduces restaurant capacity to 50 percent or no more than 125 people, whichever is less.

The emergency order was put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Executive Order 2020-143 already restricts restaurant capacity to 50 percent of normal seating, but it does not impose a limitation. The county’s emergency order directly affects large licensed food service establishments with capacities of more than 250. With the new order (Ingham2020-12), no food service establishment may have more than 125 patrons at one time.

“Since I issued the original emergency order, cases have trended downward,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “We’ve had time now for restaurant inspectors to work with our large capacity establishments, and these establishments have had time to adjust. New executive orders with more restaurant safeguards have also been issued. I hope we can loosen capacity restrictions again in the coming weeks, but we could tighten them once again if cases increase.”

State law provides Vail with the authority to issue orders to protect the public health under Section 2453 of the Public Health Code (MCL 333.2453). Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor that includes up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $200.

Wearing a mask has become a controversy for some.

Yesterday, a 43-year-old man was shot by a sheriff’s deputy after a fight at the Diamondale Quality Dairy Store where police said the argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the store.

This wasn’t the first time in Michigan that someone was shot over wearing a mask — and the Michigan Retailer’s Association says that businesses should not physically prevent someone from entering a store without a mask, but to prepare a plan for when someone does.

In other coronavirus news, Walmart announced on Wednesday it will require all customers to wear masks starting July 20.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Michigan masks already must be worn inside public buildings following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order last week.