State House speaker proposes raising the bar to pass lame-duck legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan’s new State House speaker has proposed a change to the state constitution that would make it harder for lawmakers to push through legislation during lame-duck sessions.

That’s the period of time after an election but before the new legislature is seated. Historically, this has been viewed as a time for lawmakers to push through unpopular bills without worrying about public backlash at the polls.

State Rep. Jason Wentworth introduced House Joint Resolution A of 2021 on Wednesday. It would amend Section 26 Article IV of the state constitution so that bills that are considered during a lame-duck session would need a two-thirds majority to pass the legislature, rather than the simple majority that is usually required.

The resolution has been referred to the State House Committee on Elections and Ethics.

Click here to read the proposal yourself.