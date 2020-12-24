State includes more chemicals in PFAS guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state government has expanded its PFAS guidelines to set groundwater cleanup criteria for another five chemicals.

Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are actually a group of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals. They are usually found in industrial processes or high-grade firefighting foam used on airfields to extinguish burning jet fuel. They are very stable and can build up in soil and groundwater.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has criteria for when the concentration of specific PFAS chemicals has gotten too high and needs to be cleaned up, which is a difficult process. Until today, only two of those chemicals had state cleanup criteria, but the updated guidelines include five more.

All of the new cleanup criteria are measured in parts per billion, or ppb. For four out of the five chemicals, the threshold is less than 0.5 ppb.