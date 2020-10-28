State launches online tool for people to report drinking water concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has launched a new tool to help people report possible drinking water quality issues.

The Drinking Water Concern System is a web-based tool that can be accessed from computers or mobile devices. It is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

Users can explain their concerns about their drinking water, and even send in photos to back them up. Even people who get water from a private well are welcome to use the tool.

In addition to taking reports about drinking water problems, the system will provide people with general information and resources to begin addressing their concerns.

Click here to access EGLE’s Drinking Water Concern System.