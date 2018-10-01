State launches rebuilt unclaimed property website

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Do you think you might have some lost or abandoned property in Michigan?

Now you can visit the relaunched Michigan Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property website.

“The new website is a significant upgrade to the property claimant’s experience,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good, who oversees Treasury’s Financial and Administrative Service programs.

The website has improved search options, the ability to check on the status of previously-filed claims, file new claims and verify documentation.

Michigan Unclaimed Property has returned $400 million to rightful owners or their heirs over the last four years, including more than $90 million the last 12 months.

ONLINE: Michigan Unclaimed Property