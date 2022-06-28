GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services has launched a new website to help people understand insurance coverage for contraception and other reproductive-health related services.

The website was launched last week, before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, allowing states to again ban abortions. The site breaks down what is covered under different insurance plans, including Medicare and those offered under the Affordable Care Act.

DIFS Director Anita Fox said given the Supreme Court decision, it is imperative that all Michiganders know what options are available.

“We know that access to affordable and safe contraceptive methods and other reproductive services are really essential to parts of women’s health,” Fox told News 8. “We wanted to make sure that all Michiganders have information about the insurance coverage for the various types of services that they may need, so that everybody can have the best information to make those decisions for their families and with their medical professionals.”

She continued, “We like to make sure that in every situation that we can do it, that there’s no wrong door. So if you come to the DIFS and you’re looking for the information, you can get it.”

Fox also said it’s important to note contraceptives aren’t only used to prevent pregnancies. Many patients use them to treat different health issues.

“Contraceptives can be used for many other things, to treat medical conditions like endometriosis or certain symptoms of painful menstruation or protecting those for whom pregnancy would be dangerous,” Fox said.

According to Fox, every plan offered under the Affordable Care Act covers at least one of the 18 contraceptive methods approved by the Federal Drug Administration without any out-of-pocket cost.

The DIFS has also worked with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to detail the latest changes to make reproductive health services more available. Several have been made in recent years. Now, Medicare and Medicaid services will cover patients with postpartum depression for a full year instead of only 60 days. Medicaid patients can now enroll in a 12-month supply of prescribed contraceptives. And MDHHS has proposed a policy to establish Medicaid coverage for doula services.

“MDHHS works tirelessly to provide medical coverage and services to the people of Michigan to help them live their healthiest lives,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a release. “Access to affordable or no-cost contraception is vitally important when it comes to providing reproductive health care services to enable women to plan for pregnancy at a time that works best for themselves and their family.”

Those details are much murkier for people with private insurance plans. Fox recommends reaching out directly to your insurer with questions, but the DIFS can also try to help.

The agency has a live call center — 1.877.999.6442 — that is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Operators can help answer your questions and direct you to materials or send materials through the mail for people who don’t have internet access.

“We really want to be a service to Michigan consumers for all of their insurance and financial services and needs,” Fox said.