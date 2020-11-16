State lawmaker calls for Gov. Whitmer’s impeachment

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Republican Representative Matt Maddock called for the impeachment of Governor Gretchen Whitmer last night following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ new emergency order.

Maddock said in a tweet that he will be calling for impeachment hearings after the new restrictions were announced Sunday night.

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he was that Whitmer did not reach across the aisle.

Shirkey released the following statement Sunday night:

“The health and safety of our communities is our top priority. The Senate Republicans have been engaged in thoughtful conversations with our doctors, hospitals, and the Whitmer administration on ways to combat the spread of this insidious virus and help support our healthcare workers. While we’re meeting in good faith, Gov. Whitmer was working on her own strategy that did not include input from the Senate Republicans and we see the result of her plans in this latest round of restrictions.



“The Senate Republicans still have faith in our fellow citizens and encourage them to protect themselves and others by adhering to the practices we know can help combat the spread of this insidious virus: washing hands, maintaining distance, and wearing a mask when it’s appropriate.



“We are disappointed that Gov. Whitmer chose to go it alone, again. The Senate Republicans will continue working with our doctors and the medical community on ways we can combat this virus and are ready to work with the Governor when she decides to work as a team to fight this virus.”