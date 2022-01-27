State leaders focus on school safety during committee hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At the state capitol today, school leaders and lawmakers met to talk about school safety and what can be done to help kids who are struggling with their mental health. Lawmakers heard testimony on both school safety and school culture and how to improve both.

One principal said they’ve seen a 200% increase in mental health referrals in his high school.

“Sadly, many of those conditions I touched on, those are oftentimes the triggers, isolation, and loneliness, those are the triggers to violent acts in schools,” Said Director at Niles New Tech, Jerry Holtgren.

Holtgren says it’s about being preventative, rather than reactive, and while adding programs is important, he believes that improving a school’s culture is key.

“We focus on culture because culture does one of two things. It can ostracize and it can ignore, and it can isolate, or it can involve, and it can engage and like I said earlier you know when we see students that are isolated that’s when trouble can happen.”

Others say kids are being exposed to so many different things across a variety of platforms and many of them are unhealthy. That’s part of the reason educators are calling for more counselors in schools.

“Not guidance trained counselors and I by no means am I slighting counselors, my daughter is a counselor but what I am saying is we need more mental health trained individuals with our kids,” said Chief Of Public Safety and School Security for Grand Rapids Public Schools, Larry Johnson.

Experts agree there has never been a more important time to be there for kids. Since the Oxford shootings, more school threats have been reported around the state, and research from today’s panel shows that in 2020, 70% of teens say they have seen more anxiety and more stress in themselves and their classmates.

“I believe it is all about the heart ware and getting to the heart of kids. The hardware will help but let’s focus on the heart ware and figure out what’s really hurting our kids and why are they making these decisions to come to school and commit acts of violence,” said Johnson.