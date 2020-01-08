State leaders react to Iran attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are reacting after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Representatives Debbie Dingell and Dan Kildee both tweeted “prayers” to “military personnel.”
Senator Gary Peters shared the same sentiments for the troops.
Nationally, the president responded to the incident tweeting ‘All is well!’ and adding ‘So far, so good’ regarding possible casualties.
Following reports of Iran firing missiles at an Iraqi air base housing US troops, the website for the U.S. Selective Service System went down.
The Selective Service System is an independent agency of the United States government that maintains information on those who could be drafted.