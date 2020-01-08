State leaders react to Iran attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials are reacting after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.



Representatives Debbie Dingell and Dan Kildee both tweeted “prayers” to “military personnel.”

We are praying for the men and women in our military as well as their families at home watching the news of attacks in Iraq. You are all of our sons and daughters. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) January 8, 2020

My thoughts are with our brave American military personnel overseas. Praying for their safety tonight. https://t.co/dO1eoitmTX — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 8, 2020

Senator Gary Peters shared the same sentiments for the troops.

I’m closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers and personnel. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 8, 2020

Nationally, the president responded to the incident tweeting ‘All is well!’ and adding ‘So far, so good’ regarding possible casualties.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Following reports of Iran firing missiles at an Iraqi air base housing US troops, the website for the U.S. Selective Service System went down.



The Selective Service System is an independent agency of the United States government that maintains information on those who could be drafted.