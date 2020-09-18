State must count ballots postmarked before Election Day

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — An appeals court judge has cleared the way for more absentee ballots to be counted in Michigan.

Now, all absentee ballots post-marked by Nov. 2, the day before the election, will have to be counted.

That may slow down the final results, since those ballots might not show up for days.

But it will allow more of the expected 2.3 million absentee ballots to be included in that final count.

Judge Cynthia Stephens said flexibility is crucial for this election, which is facing challenges due to the pandemic and changes to the U.S. Postal System.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson applauded the decision saying no voter should be left out of the election count through no fault of their own.

However, Benson added that voters should still try to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute.