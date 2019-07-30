State of emergency declared for Lake County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state of emergency has been declared for Lake County after heavy rainfall and flooding from a storm on July 20th.
Lake County declared a local state of emergency on July 22th and formally requested a governor’s declaration on July 26th.
The county has determined that not enough local resources are available to address the situation.
Having the governor declare a state of emergency on July 29th, now makes all state resources available for recovery efforts. This includes personnel, supplies and equipment.
“This ongoing partnership with our local officials ensures we are able to provide needed resources to speed up the recovery,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.
