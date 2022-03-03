LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is reviewing how regulated utilities responded to storms in August 2021 that resulted in around a million Michiganders losing power.

Storms that hit the Lower Peninsula between August 10-12 with wind gusts exceeding 70 mph caused damage to utility poles and lines, resulting in some residents losing power for over a week.

The Commission began its review on August 25.

Today, the MPSC recommended the following to MPSC staff:

Consider filed comments and presentations pertaining to climate change during ongoing stakeholder proceedings in the MPSC’s MI Power Grid initiative in Case No. U-20633.

Create a reporting template enabling the utilities to file updated information pertinent to reliability, outages and storm response, by Nov. 18, 2022. Reportable data will include existing annual and proposed reliability metrics, as well as data on outage numbers and restoration times for each month and each storm, and monthly tree trimming data that includes the miles of power lines cleared and the amount spent on tree trimming. For data reported on storms, the Commission also seeks information on storm type, customers interrupted, storm duration and restoration in days, the amount of dollars spent for each storm event, dollars paid in customer outage credits, and mutual aid requests and expenses for each storm event. The Commission specifically seeks data by ZIP code, finding it especially useful to have that level of granularity with a potential move toward data submission by Census tract.

Develop a new page on the MPSC’s website focused on distribution-system reliability, outages and storm response, as a dedicated resource for addressing those matters, by early 2023. The Commission envisions the page as a public resource for ratepayers and others to find the latest information on system reliability, with regularly updated data from regulated utilities.

The MPSC also approved a pipeline expansion that aims to help bring propane to residents and central and northern Michigan.