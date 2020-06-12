State offers online absentee voter applications

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office is launching an online site for people to submit their absent voter application.

“The more choices a person has when it comes to exercising their right to vote, the better they are able to make the choice that works best for them,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The Michigan Department of State’s Bureau of Elections has launched an online platform to provide voters with another method of digitally submitting their absent voter ballot application at Michigan.gov/Vote.

There is already a way for voters to submit applications digitally by scanning and emailing their signed applications to clerks.

To use the new tool to request the absentee ballot online, voters must have a Michigan driver’s license or state ID, and submit the same information required to register to vote digitally, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

When they complete their application, voters can then use the tool to send the handwritten signature they provided for their driver’s license or state ID card, and the completed application, to their local clerk through the state’s Qualified Voter File software.

Clerks will be alerted that there is an online request and be able to see the application and signature. After verification, local clerks are then able to mail the ballot to the voter within the appropriate timeframe for the election they’ve requested to vote absentee.

Voters will continue to cast ballots the same way. They must still mail back paper ballots to the clerk’s office, deposit them in a dropbox or cast a ballot in person with the clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Voters must sign the ballot return envelope and the signature must be verified and matched to the voter’s record for the ballot to be counted.

To fill out your application go to Michigan.gov/Vote and click “Apply for an Absent Voter Ballot Online.”