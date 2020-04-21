State officials call on feds for additional funding to small businesses during COVID-19

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Some owners who got their money said they’re now feeling more confident about being able to retain their employees after businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Ever since the beginning of COVID-19, small businesses in the state have been taking a hit.

In response, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, former Lt. Governor Brian Calley and Michigan Association of CPAs President & CEO Bob Doyle have asked federal officials to reach an agreement to provide more funding to the Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses in the state.

While more than 43,000 small businesses in Michigan have received more than $10 billion in forgivable loans during this time period, more funding is needed.

Nationally, $349 billion was authorized for the initial round of PPP, all of which was committed by April 16 – less than two weeks after the application period opened.

“While tens of thousands of Michigan businesses were able to receive more than $10 billion of relief through the Paycheck Protection Program, there continues to be a significant need for additional resources to support our small businesses,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “Additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program will be critical in helping our businesses keep their doors open and in protecting the livelihoods of their workers.”

Michigan small businesses (per SBA size standards) – including hospitality and food industry businesses and sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons – were eligible to apply for loans through The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help ensure employees continue receiving paychecks.

The PPP loans were designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll and may be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

“For those businesses that applied but did not receive funding in the first round, please verify with your lending institution that your application is still active and in line for funding when Congress comes through,” Calley said. “If a business didn’t apply before, now is the time to get your application ready. These loans can save a business and keep thousands employed.”

The MIpaycheckprotection.com website includes key PPP eligibility information, videos and instructions to help with the application process, information on authorized SBA lenders and more. This Michigan Paycheck Protection Program website was built through a collaboration between the Small Business Association of Michigan, Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan SBDC.

“The PPP funds on a first come first served basis,” said Bob Doyle, MICPA President & CEO. “Once new funds are available, businesses interested in these forgivable loans, should gather their information and submit an application as soon as possible.”

Through the MEDC, michiganbusiness.org/covid19 also features other resources for businesses across Michigan to assist them in recovering from economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 virus. This includes U.S. Small Business Administration emergency loans, support services offered through the SBDC and more. The MEDC has also developed a FAQ for Michigan businesses and communities at michiganbusiness.org/covid19-faq.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.