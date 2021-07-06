State officials, FEMA to assess Wayne County flood damage

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– On Tuesday officals from FEMA announced they would join the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), to conduct a preliminary damage assessment of Wayne County, as a result of recent floods.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared A State of Emergency in Wayne County late last month in response to the floods.

According to FEMA, the assessment is one of the initial steps in the federal disaster declaration process. Other counties may be added to the assessments as identified and requested by the state.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local officials in Wayne County will also join the teams conducting the assessment. FEMA says Five teams will be canvassing Wayne County to assess and validate home damage and disaster impacts against federal assistance eligibility criteria. ‘

Data they look for includes:

Total number of homes affected and degree of damage incurred.

Extent of insurance coverage.

Cause and concentration of damage.

Homeownership rates of impacted homes.

Per a statement released by FEMA, assessments are part of a process that could lead to the state asking for a declaration. FEMA works with the state to verify damage, but it is up to the state to determine if that damage is beyond state and local resources and whether to submit a declaration request. Federal assistance would only be made available after the state formally requests a presidential disaster declaration and it is approved.

For more information about FEMA’s declaration process or disaster assistance programs, visit www.fema.gov/disaster-declaration-process.