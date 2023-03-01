LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Electric vehicles are as hot as ever, and state officials are calling on people who want to help build them, to meet the needs of the rising industry.

The effort includes a partnership between the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Talent Action Team, 15 major Michigan employers, as well as public universities and community colleges. Not to mention, up to $10,000 in scholarships.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said the rapidly expanding market of electric vehicles is doing anything but slow down.

“Michigan also has at least 3,000 job openings today in the electrification and mobility sector. These are for emerging workers, skilled workers, and we have thousands more that are going to come online in the decades ahead,” Gilchrist said.

He added that companies need help to keep up with demand.

“Filling these jobs will not only be critical to our state’s success, but the future of mobility, and how we develop, design, manufacture, and deploy that technology domestically,” he said.

The MEDC is asking people who are looking for jobs to let them help with your search, so they can help companies catch up with the rising EV appeal.

“Our objective is to fill these related jobs and also train thousands of workers in the first year by delivering professional development programs where people improve their skills and competencies that align with in-demand roles,” MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Talent Solutions & Engagement Officer Kerry Ebersole Singh said.

This announcement also includes the debut of the “Michigander EV Scholars Program,” for three participating universities, Michigan State University, University of Michigan, and Michigan Technological University.

“This is going to be a push of $10,000 scholarships for 350 top-tech students at the participating universities. They need to sign a letter of employment with one of the approved companies and commit to staying on the job with that company for at least 12 months in our Great Lakes State,” Singh said.

She continued and said this encourages students to join the field and helps cover the needs of the growing industry.

“These new hires will help fill the participating Michigan employers’ annual demand for up to 600 electrical engineers and software developers,” Singh said.

The campaign is in an effort to support the nation’s goal for EVs to make up half of the new vehicle sales by 2030.