State officials report 12 new COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 54,881 total coronavirus cases and 5,240 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 202 cases and 12 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number right around 3:00 p.m. today.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 10,727 cases and 1,322 deaths, Wayne County has 9,089 cases and 1,042 deaths, and Oakland County has 8,226 cases and 955 deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 701 cases and 25 deaths while Jackson County has 438 cases and 26 deaths.