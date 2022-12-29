LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – TikTok could be banned from some Michigan government devices.

6 News media partners at Mlive report a state spokesperson confirmed that officials are reviewing whether the app is a security threat.

This review comes after several other states like Texas and New Hampshire have banned the video-sharing app from government devices.

Many state leaders have cited concerns that the Chinese government may be able to get into user private data.

Last week, seven Michigan Republican Congress members signed a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, urging her to ban the app on all state-issued devices, including those owned by universities, and schools.

They even requested she considers extending a ban to state employees’ personal devices and for the governor to delete her account.

A cybercrime expert at Michigan State University said federal restrictions on foreign-owned software said have happened before.

He said most of the concerns come from how the app works.

“The concern is largely around the amount of data the app sucks down. As well as which the way the app for the algorithm of Tik Tok works. It’s based off of individual preferences and it gets much more savvy and sophisticated as a user interacts with it,” said Criminal Justice Professor Tom Holt.

Back in May of 2021, the homeland security committee chaired by Democrat U.S. Senator Gary Peters forwarded a TikTok ban.

In March of this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a national investigation into TikTok has violated state consumer protection laws for promoting kids and young people.