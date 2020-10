LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police made a bust during a traffic stop.

Troopers out of the Lansing Post pulled over a car for speeding and discovered 2 guns.

They also confiscated a conversion kit, which allows handguns to work (similar to automatic rifles).

Troopers also found multiple rounds of ammunition.

Two men, 24 and 19 years old, were arrested. They’re both from Lansing.