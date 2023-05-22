BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — State police arrested a Benton Harbor man last week for having more than 130 fentanyl pills on him, among other hard drugs.

According to Michigan State Police, the arrest occurred on May 19 in Niles, when the 30-year-old had violated bond while awaiting trial in a prior case.

Following the arrest, officials found the following on the suspect:

139 fentanyl pills

57 grams of powdered fentanyl

20 grams of meth

4.5 grams of cocaine

3.5 grams of crack cocaine

20 suspected Xanax pills

half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

Officials have requested new drug charges for the man, who was taken to the Berrien County Jail following his arrest.