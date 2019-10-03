State Police investigate fatal traffic crash

Hillsdale Township, Mich. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Hillsdale man.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the crash scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Oct 2 at the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Hallett Road, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived at the intersection and found that a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Lake Wilson Road, entered an intersection and collided with a 1999 Dodge Durango, which was traveling west on Hallett Road.

The Chevrolet pickup truck continued southwest and hit the garage area of a private residence on Hallett Road.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 17-year-old Hillsdale man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge is a 28-year-old man. He is being treated at the Hillsdale Hospital.

The names of the drivers are not being released currently.

The crash is under investigation.