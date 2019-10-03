State Police investigate fatal traffic crash

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsdale Township, Mich. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Hillsdale man.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the crash scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Oct 2 at the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Hallett Road, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived at the intersection and found that a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Lake Wilson Road, entered an intersection and collided with a 1999 Dodge Durango, which was traveling west on Hallett Road.

The Chevrolet pickup truck continued southwest and hit the garage area of a private residence on Hallett Road.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as a 17-year-old Hillsdale man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge is a 28-year-old man. He is being treated at the Hillsdale Hospital.

The names of the drivers are not being released currently.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar