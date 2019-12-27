State police investigate felonious assault

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is investigating a felonious assault between a son and a father.

The police responded to the assault in the village of Montgomery on Dec. 26.

Troopers were called to Hayward Street after a 29-year-old attacked his 75-year-old father with a blade from a reciprocating saw.

The victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1 to report the attack.

Troopers found the suspect who was still at the residence and took him into custody without incident;. The suspect was lodged at Hillsdale County Jail and charged with assault with intent to murder.

The victim suffered severe but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

