State police need your help finding missing 15-year-old out of Ionia County

Ionia, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police Troopers need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the 2000 Block of North State Road in Ionia County.

Tisa Butler went missing Sunday March 21 at approximately 11:14 a.m..

Troopers in Ionia County responded to the call of Tisa Butler’s parents who said she left the residence with an unknown white male, who was driving a gold Chevreloet Uplander.

The man is about 6 feet tall, has dark hair and appears to be in his mid to late 20s.

Tisa Butler’s location is unknown and state police need your help in picking up any information relating to her disappearance.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts or the identity of the man driving the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 of the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

For investigative updates, follow your West Michigan MSP on Twitter @MSPWestMi.