State police re-open a cold case murder of a woman in Washtenaw County in 1981

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police in the First District have reopened the cold case homicide of Mary Alice Ellicott.

On October 14, 1981, the 29-year-old was reported missing to the Saline Police Department by an acquaintance.

Witnesses said Mary was last seen leaving the Polar Bear Bar, which is now Thompson bar and Grill, which is located off of US-12 between Saline and Clinton in Saline Township, Washtenaw County Michigan on Sunday October 11, 1981 between 6 and 7 p.m.

Several people saw Mary inside the Polar Bear Bar Sunday and then she was seen leaving the bar and disappeared.

Mary’s wherabouts were unknown until her body was discovered October 24, 1981 in a grassy field approximately a mile and a half from the Polar Bear Bar in Saline Township, Washtenaw County.

Mary Alice Ellicott was 29 years old when she died.

She was a former bar tender at the Polar Bear Bar and had been living in Saline at the time of her death.

Mary was well known in the area at the time and had a reputation of being friendly and outgoing.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in this cold case is asked to contact detective Sergeant Larry Rothman of the MSP First District Cold Case Team at 313-407-9379.