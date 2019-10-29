State police unit to focus on illegally prescribed opioids

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan State Police announced a new task force that will look into medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances, like opioids.

The diversion investigation unit’s work already has led to criminal enterprise, conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions and other charges against a nurse practitioner in Lansing. A doctor in Mason also has been charged with manufacturing illegal prescriptions, possessing controlled substances and health care fraud.

State police Director Col. Joe Gasper says “prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to … streets impacting public and patient safety.”