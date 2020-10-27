State Rep. Brian Elder reports death threats

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — State representative, Brian Elder (D-Bay City) reported two threats made over the phone in the past week.

One of the threats was directed at campaign staff and the other was directed at legislative staff, including a threat to “hunt him down and shoot him in the head.”

The threats were reported to the House of Representatives Sergeants at Arms as well as the Michigan State Police.

“The Michigan State Police took quick and decisive action with their investigation….I want to make it very clear that every threat made will be reported to law enforcement. It is not normal, and will not become normalized to deal with our political differences through violence,” he wrote.

Elder is in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives.

He is the ranking Democratic member on the House Agriculture Committee, serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force and the Michigan Law Review Commission.

The 96th state house district includes: Bangor Township, Bay City, Essexville, Frankenlust Township, Hampton Township, Kawkawlin Township, Merritt Township, Monitor Township and Portsmouth Township.