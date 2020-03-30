State reports 6,498 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 184 deaths

The numbers of COVID-19-related deaths and confirmed cases continue to climb in Michigan.

As of Monday, 184 people have died due to COVID-19 and there are 6,498 confirmed cases.

Those numbers are up from 132 deaths and 5,486 confirmed cases Sunday.

There are now 73 confirmed cases with no deaths in Ingham County.

Jackson County reports 37 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Eaton County has 15 confirmed cases with no deaths and Clinton County reports 19 cases with no deaths.

Earlier today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing hospitals to be flexible in how they use medical professionals.

Michigan officials are also pleading for more ventilators.

Michigan’s medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says the state has 1,700 ventilators and needs 5,000 to 10,000 more.

The coronavirus attacks the lungs.

Khaldun says health care workers in areas that aren’t hard hit could travel to hot spots in southeastern Michigan.