State reports 996 new COVID-19 cases, 300 backlogged

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 996 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results. These cases will be sorted based on the onset (or specimen collection) date in the Daily Case tab of the dashboard.

The state total for COVID-19 cases has now topped 80,000 — with today’s 80,172.

The pandemic continues to impact local events and the future of fall sports in Michigan.

Today, the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association today voted to cancel scrimmages in all Fall sports for this school year and approved limitations on numbers of teams that may compete together at regular-season tournaments, invitationals and other multi-team events.

The Council – the MHSAA’s 19-member legislative body – believed eliminating scrimmages emphasized the importance of keeping teams from mixing before the first date of the competition, and the regular-season limitations may lessen opportunities for viral spread while still allowing meets to be conducted.

The council also released a plan to phase in competition for Fall sports in hopes of continuing to deter the spread of COVID-19.

Low-risk sports

The Council affirmed that lower-risk sports – Lower Peninsula girls golf, Lower Peninsula boys tennis and Upper Peninsula girls tennis, cross country and Lower Peninsula girls swimming & diving – may begin practice on Aug. 12 and begin competition on their traditional start dates of Aug. 19 and 21.

High-risk sports

However, moderate and high-risk sports – football, girls volleyball and boys soccer – may begin practice but not competition. Decisions about competition timelines for these three sports will be made by Aug. 20.

Boys Soccer and Girls Volleyball

Practice for boys soccer and girls volleyball may begin on Aug. 12. Football will delay the start of practice with full player pads and equipment until Monday, Aug. 17.

Football

The week of Aug. 10 may include football practice sessions consisting of conditioning, physical training and skill work with no other player equipment except helmets. This week of acclimatization is similar to allowed summer football activities that have been ongoing for schools since June.

Volleyball, swimming and diving

The start of volleyball and swimming & diving practices are in part contingent on the reopening of indoor facilities. Those sports may begin their practices outdoors if not allowed to be indoors by Aug. 12.

COVID-19 at universities in Michigan

The New York Times published a map tracking coronavirus cases at universities across the U.S.

In Michigan, the Times found the following number of cases confirmed at Michigan colleges.