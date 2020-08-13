State reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases as Detroit-area hospital restricts visits

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a big jump today in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

State health officials say there are now 90,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 6,289 deaths attributed to complications of COVID-19. Nine of the deaths were found in Vital Records searches.

Those numbers are an increase of 1,121 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since Wednesday’s report of 89,271 cases and 6,273 deaths.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news briefing Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. You can watch the livestream on wlns.com or live on WLNS-TV 6.

As those totals climb, a Detroit-area hospital says it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in coronavirus cases among staff, patients and visitors.

Beaumont Health said the limits will begin Thursday at its Farmington Hills campus.

Beaumont hospitals have cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in Michigan.

No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance.

In cases unrelated to COVID-19, one person can visit under a number of exceptions.

>>>The Associated Press contributed to this story