State reports three additional COVID-19 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 594 new cases in Michigan, bringing the state total to 76,541 cases.

Locally, two General Motors plants reported cases of COVID-19.

At the Lansing Grand River plant, two members have tested positive for COVID-19. Both employees were exposed to the virus outside of work, GM management told 6 News in an email.

GM Medical has started contact tracing and will notify any team member who needs to self-quarantine for 14 days.

At another GM plant, Lansing Delta Township plant management at General Motors confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was exposed to the virus outside of work, the management team said.

GM Medical has conducted contact tracing and said it is not necessary for anyone in the plant to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you’ve been receiving unemployment benefits, here’s what you need to know about them ending:

Michigan’s weekly unemployment benefit of up to $362 will continue for those eligible for state benefits and newly eligible under the CARES Act, which includes the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Eligible claimants should continue to certify as scheduled.



Unless Congress acts, the PUC program will end on July 25 as states do not have the ability to extend the program. It is unclear at this time whether Congress will act to extend, reduce, or eliminate the PUC program. The UIA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

The federally funded PUC benefits have been paid to claimants in addition to regular unemployment benefits since the week ending April 4, providing vitally needed emergency support to help families impacted by COVID-19 pay their mortgage, put food on the table and support businesses in their community. More than $13.4 billion in PUC has been paid to Michigan workers to date.