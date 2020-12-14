State Representative apologizes, punished for not denouncing violence at electoral vote

A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP)– A Republican lawmaker was disciplined Monday for not denouncing potential violence at the Michigan Capitol before Democratic presidential electors were to meet to vote for Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in the swing state.

State Rep. Gary Eisen, of St. Clair Township, told WPHM-AM that he planned to help with an unspecified “Hail Mary” GOP plan to challenge the election, conceding that the “uncharted” action likely would not change the result. Asked if he could guarantee people’s safety, he said “no.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, removed Eisen from committees in the closing days of the two-year session. In a statement, they said threats or suggestions of violence in politics are never acceptable, including “when the public officials open the door to violent behavior and refuse to condemn it. We must do better.”

Eisen was among 15 Republican legislators and four GOP congressmen in Michigan who signed onto a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to set aside votes in four states due to baseless claims of widespread fraud, including in Michigan. The court dismissed the case.

Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders have said the Legislature followed state law in not overturning Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state — a margin of 2.8 percentage points.

State Representative Gary Eisen today released the following statement following the backlash of his comments:

“I regret the confusion over my comments this morning, and I want to assure everyone that those of us who are supporting an alternative slate of electors intend to do so peacefully and legally. I wanted to attend today’s event to help prevent violence, not promote it. I no longer plan to go to the Capitol with that group today. “My comments were meant to reflect that while our group intends to be peaceful, I did not feel I could speak for other groups. Apparently, some people are making credible threats of violence today, and I am glad local law enforcement is on the scene preventing any such action and keeping everyone safe. Our group, who will also be at the Capitol today to request to be seated as electors, intends to participate in our democracy peacefully. We are all concerned about safety today and hopeful for a safe, legal and clear process at the Capitol.” State Rep. Gary Eisen

Eisen, is a first-term legislator.