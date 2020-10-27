State republicans push back on rally criticism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer criticized President Trump for hosting a rally at the Capital Region International Airport meanwhile Michigan Republican Party Chair, Ronna McDaniel said the governor is applying a double standard.

“Gretchen Whitmer, didn’t say that when there were peaceful protests happening around our state. So it’s interesting how she has one lens. If it is something she agrees with in a different lens, if it’s for Republicans, here’s the thing, temperature checks are being taken. People are being handed masks, it’s outside and people with underlying conditions shouldn’t come, but people also have personal accountability and we have to be able to make our choices for ourselves.”