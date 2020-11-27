State retailers encouraging people to shop local through various campaigns

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – State and local leaders are encouraging people to shop local starting today and through the rest of 2020.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has launched a new “shop local” campaign in an effort to both reduce the big crowds at major retailers and to help small businesses make it through the pandemic.

The Michigan Retailers Association is encouraging Michiganders to join the Shop 3 Challenge this year by visiting at least three local businesses to purchase gifts.

Downtown East Lansing businesses are now offering customers new and different options for shopping local over the next two days. Many are offering holiday deals online to buy and then you schedule curbside pick-up. Here’s a link for you to see which businesses are offering these Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/2049/Black-Friday-Specials