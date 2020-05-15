State revenue estimates plummet

LANSING, MI. (WLNS) – State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks, State Budget Director Chris Kolb, Senate Fiscal Agency Director Chris Harkins and House Fiscal Agency Director Mary Ann Cleary today laid out the economic and revenue figures for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020 and for the upcoming 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

And the news, to no great surprise, is not good.

Following today’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, the 2020 General Fund-General Purpose revenue is projected at $9.0 billion, down almost $2.0 billion from estimates agreed to in January.

2020 School Aid Fund revenue is now estimated at $12.7 billion, down $1.2 billion from January.

The combination estimates have been revised down approximately $3.2 billion for 2020 fiscal year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis unlike any we have seen before,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This public health emergency is the root of the revenue shortfalls we are experiencing. With the state income tax deadline now in July, we will have a better revenue picture after an additional conference later this summer.”

State Budget Director Chris Kolb noted that given the unprecedented health crisis the state of Michigan is facing right now, flexibility and additional funding from the federal government is crucial to ensure Michigan and states across the country can continue working on behalf of the people.

The group agrees he public health emergency is having a dramatic impact on state revenues, creating challenges for the state budget if federal funds are not provided to replace lost revenue.