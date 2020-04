LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 25,635 coronavirus cases and 1,697 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

An increase of 998 cases and 210 deaths from yesterday.

This represents the single-largest increase in deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the updated numbers today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 24,638 cases and 1,487 deaths.