State sees COVID-19 cases climb by 389, 1 death

LANSING, Mich. (/WLNS/AP) – State health officials today are reporting 389 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new COVID-19 death from yesterday.

There are now 62,695 cases and 5,888 deaths statewide.

Also today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a months-long moratorium on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic will end in mid-July when landlords can start applying for $50 million in government assistance if they let people stay in their homes.

The initiative will be financed as part of an $880 million spending bill the Democratic governor will soon sign – funding the federal government sent to Michigan to address the COVID-19 crisis.

If landlords do not evict a tenant for debt related to the pandemic, they can receive a lump-sum payment.

They must waive late fees or penalties and forgive a certain amount.